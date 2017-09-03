Two Suspects Wanted In Connection With Baltimore Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection with a rape that happened Friday night.
The rape happened on September 1, between 6 and 7:45 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Eaton St. near the 3700 block of Claremont St.
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the rape.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the Sex Offense Unit at (410) 396-2076.
