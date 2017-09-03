WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Two Suspects Wanted In Connection With Baltimore Rape

Filed Under: Rape Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection with a rape that happened Friday night.

The rape happened on September 1, between 6 and 7:45 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Eaton St. near the 3700 block of Claremont St.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the rape.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the Sex Offense Unit at (410) 396-2076.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch