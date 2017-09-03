WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

End Of Summer Is Just The Beginning Of Events In Ocean City

By Tracey Leong
Filed Under: Ocean City, Off-season Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the seasons may be changing, Ocean City is not closing up shop when summer is over, and you can enjoy the destination all year.

While the summer is Ocean City’s busy season, the tourist town doesn’t shut down after Labor Day, in fact they have a whole calendar full of fall events.

More than a 250,000 visitors flock to Ocean City every summer, and as the seasons change, so do the number of guests.

“Empty nesters here enjoying a stroll on the beach, or the boardwalk, and see families with pre-school kids,” said Donna Abbott, with Ocean City Tourism & Marketing. “So you’ll see people who do not have lives that are dictated by the calendar are here in the fall.”

The beach town calms down, but there is still plenty to do.

Including Sunfest, one of the city’s biggest festivals featuring musical entertainment and family activities.

“We are a vacation destination, and we know people want to be here all year around, so we want to be here to supply entertainment all year round,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

Many locals look forward to the off-season.

“Your hours get reduced and you get to enjoy the beach as well,” said Steve Hoffman, owner of 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Especially the businesses that operate all year.

“The water temperature is nice, the beach is great, not crowded, there’s no crowds at the restaurants or crowds at the bars,” Hoffman said.

It’s a chance to relax in this historic town, and take a break from the hectic summer rush.

While the crowds may thin out as we get later in the year, many businesses are actually open year round.

Click here for a list of fall activities in Ocean City.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Tracey Leong
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch