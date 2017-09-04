Police Seek 3 Men Wanted For Questioning In Rape Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking the public to help them identify three men wanted for questioning after a woman was raped in the Federal Hill area.

According to police, the three men spoke with a 25-year-old woman just before she was raped in the early morning hours of August 13.

The woman had asked the men for help after she got separated from her friends.

After speaking with the men, the woman continued walking alone, before being grabbed from behind, forced into a vehicle, and raped.

Police say the three men are wanted for questioning only.

Anyone who knows these men is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2076.

