FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Strengthens Into Category 4 Hurricane | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Frog Logs Give Frogs And Other Creatures A Way Out Of The Pool

By Linh Bui
Filed Under: frog log

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s easy for frogs to get into swimming pools, but getting them out can be a little more complicated.

Just ask Jeff and Lisa Robertson.

“We didn’t have frogs for the first four or five years, and then in just one year, they exploded,” Jeff Robertson said. “We had almost 60 frogs one day, 30 dead and 29 still swimming around.”

When their friend Rich Mason heard about it, the wildlife biologist decided to help.

“If you’re an animal lover and you have a pool, it’s a tough thing to watch things die in your pool,” Mason said.

Mason has designed a device he calls “The Frog Log.”

He brought frogs to the Robertson’s pool to show how it works. A weight holds the ramp to the side of the pool, and the frogs instinctively find the float.

“If you give animals a way out, most of them will find it,” Mason said.

What started out as a hobby to help a friend, has turned into a booming business. He now sells thousands of Frog Logs every year.

“It solves a problem for the pool owners and it also helps the wildlife,” Mason said.

“When he started telling us he was selling them overseas, it’s pretty amazing for something he made in his garage,” Robertson said.

Robertson says the frogs aren’t always in a hurry to leave.

“They go under the strap and they hide in the shade, so they use it as their little house ’til they want to go swimming again,” he said.

Or until they’re ready to climb out with The Frog Log.

For more information about the Frog Log CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Linh Bui
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch