Weather Blog: Tracking Irma Heads Toward Leeward Islands

Powerful Hurricane Irma continues to head towards to the Leeward Islands tonight with winds at 140 mph a Cat 4 storm. Hurricane warnings are in effect for all the Islands in the Leewards, with watches for Puerto Rico and areas a bit farther west. The track continues to be shifted south, at least in the past three runs, and the storm is expected on the coast of Cuba by day 5.

After that, we don’t know exactly where it will head, but Florida is certainly in the cone of possible damaging winds and tropical rains at this point. That may change in the coming days, as new model data is analyzed. Please continue to track the storm with us all week long on WJZ.

Locally, some showers and a thunderstorm is likely later tomorrow, followed by a big cool down by Wednesday, along with more rain.

Bob Turk