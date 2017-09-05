10,000 Marylanders Set To Lose Protection After DACA Dismantled

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heartbreak and worry as Marylanders march on Washington after President Donald Trump dismantles DACA.

More than 10,000 Marylanders are set to lose the protection of DACA.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the president’s decision to rescind the program that grants work permits to people who came to the U.S. as children of undocumented immigrants.

Leaving future reform now in the hands of Congress.

The moment the decision came down, it got quiet outside the White House, where hundreds of Marylanders joined a rally in support of DACA.

There were people in tears, along with those who were hugging their friends and family. Those protesters saying they are disappointed and worried, and now pinning their hopes on Congress.

They will continue their protest Tuesday afternoon, marching through Washington to immigration headquarters.

Following the announcement from the Trump administration, 800,000 dreamers – people who came to the U.S. as children of undocumented immigrants – are effectively now losing their protections.

In Maryland alone 10,000 to 12,000 people rely on work permits granted through the DACA program.

What comes next will fall on Congress to decide, with the White House sending a message to lawmakers. Essentially saying: If you support DACA, write new legislation.

A terrifying period in limbo for program recipients.

“Some of them been here for 30 years, 20 years,” said one protester. “Some of them own houses. Some of them own businesses. Why are we going to deport these people? Why are we going to take away their status?”

As far as what comes next for DACA recipients, no new permits will be issued and existing permits will be allowed to expire.

Baltimore-based groups, like CASA de Maryland, say they will be organizing to fight the decision through the courts, and pressuring lawmakers.

