Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By City Garbage Truck

Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department, Fatal Pedestrian Collision

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 46-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a garbage truck in east Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators say at around 2:45 p.m. a Baltimore City garbage truck was going southbound on Milton Avenue at Orleans Street, when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection.

Police say the man who was struck was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The truck did remain on the scene after the crash, police say. There were no additional injuries reported. Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH team are continuing to investigate this incident. Any witnesses are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606.

