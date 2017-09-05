FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

#HarveyCat Inspires In The Aftermath Of Deadly Hurricane

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: A cat tries to find dry ground around an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of people are posting on Facebook and Twitter about #HarveyCat, a feline survivor of the deadly hurricane that flooded large portions of Texas last week, displacing human and animal residents alike.

The photo of the cat, snapped by Getty photographer Scott Olson, started getting lots of attention after Facebook user Laura Mullane wrote about how much the animal’s attitude resonated with her.

“While I love both dogs and cats, we all know, when the chips are down, I’m a dog person,” she wrote. “But that may change with this photo. All the photos I’ve seen of dogs and horses escaping the flooding, they look terrified. This cat just looks pissed–like he’s going to write a sternly worded letter to his city councilor when he gets home…right after he smokes a few cigarette butts out of the gutter, does a shot of Jack Daniels, and starts #b*tchplease trending on Twitter of pictures of dogs in boats. This cat had one f*** to give, and that f*** is gone.”

Her original post was liked more than 89,000 times and shared more than 67,000 times.

The photo and hashtag started trending on Twitter, as well.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch