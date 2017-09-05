HarveyCat Inspires In The Aftermath Of Deadly Hurricane

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of people are posting on Facebook and Twitter about #HarveyCat, a feline survivor of the deadly hurricane that flooded large portions of Texas last week, displacing human and animal residents alike.

The photo of the cat, snapped by Getty photographer Scott Olson, started getting lots of attention after Facebook user Laura Mullane wrote about how much the animal’s attitude resonated with her.

“While I love both dogs and cats, we all know, when the chips are down, I’m a dog person,” she wrote. “But that may change with this photo. All the photos I’ve seen of dogs and horses escaping the flooding, they look terrified. This cat just looks pissed–like he’s going to write a sternly worded letter to his city councilor when he gets home…right after he smokes a few cigarette butts out of the gutter, does a shot of Jack Daniels, and starts #b*tchplease trending on Twitter of pictures of dogs in boats. This cat had one f*** to give, and that f*** is gone.”

Her original post was liked more than 89,000 times and shared more than 67,000 times.

The photo and hashtag started trending on Twitter, as well.

