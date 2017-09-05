Hurricane Irma Strengthens To A Category 5 Storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WJZ/AP) — Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma had sustained winds of 175mph (280 kph) and was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east of Antigua. It was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

8 am Special Advisory: #Irma is now a category 5 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 km/h) More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/QU1LWq7QsA — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Irma’s center was expected to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the hurricane center said. The eye was later expected to pass about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) from Puerto Rico late Wednesday.

Authorities warned that the storm could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, cause landslides and flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters). Government officials began evacuations in certain islands and urged people to finalize all hurricane preparations as shelves emptied out across islands including Puerto Rico.

States of emergency were declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida while people on various Caribbean islands boarded up homes and rushed to find last-minute supplies, forming long lines outside supermarkets and gas stations.

“The decisions that we make in the next couple of hours can make the difference between life and death,” said Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello. “This is an extremely dangerous storm.”

“With Irma coming toward those areas, the wind and rain is going to cause flooding and looks to be a catastrophic storm, very much like Harvey was,” says WJZ’s Bob Turk.

Irma now a cat 5 Hurricane! Leeward Islands first to feel the effects later today and tomorrow.#WJZ — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) September 5, 2017

“This is not an opportunity to go outside and try to have fun with a hurricane,” U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp warned. “It’s not time to get on a surfboard.”

Residents on the U.S. East Coast were urged to monitor the storm’s progress in case it should turn northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

“This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey,” Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.

WJZ’s Marty Bass points out, that it may be early to fully understand the impact the storm could have on the East Coast of the U.S. “Please do understand, between now and 2 a.m. Sunday morning, there’s a lot of time and distance to be covered,” Bass says. ” A lot of variables could come into play.”

Meanwhile in Florida, residents took advantage of the Labor Day holiday Monday to empty many store shelves of drinking water and other supplies in advance of the storm, which could affect the state by the weekend. Also Monday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the state’s 67 counties to give local governments “ample time, resources and flexibility” to prepare.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)