Pennsylvania Police Find Red Balloon Tied To Storm Drain; Recreation From ‘IT’ Movie

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Pennsylvania police department is asking a local prankster(s) to stop tying red balloons to storm drain grates, which represents a scene from the movie “IT,’ which is scheduled to be in theaters this weekend.

The Lititz Borough Police Department said on Facebook on Tuesday that a “local prankster took it upon themselves to promote” the upcoming Stephen King movie.

“We give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again,” the Department said.

The movie is set to be in theaters Friday.

