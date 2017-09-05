WEATHER BLOG: Nice Week Ahead Following Today’s Rain

Hi Everyone!

Pretty darn nice weather headed our way. (Yes, your gut instinct is correct there is a “but” coming). BUT first we need to get beyond a cold front coming through with rain and possible gusty thunderstorms. The timing of this “event” is later this aftenoon, tonight, and into the overnight. Tomorrow we will still have that front close by. And tomorrow a low moving up the coast along the, slowing, front will give us an Easterly flow. That means low clouds, damp, and cool conditions. Today 87. Tomorrow 68.

Then here comes that pretty darn nice run of weather. Thursday through Sunday sunny with temps in the low to mid 70’s. Spring like as we move toward Fall.

MB!