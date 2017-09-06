HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police: Man Tied To Cinder Block Was Son Of Mafia Associate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man whose body was found tied to a cinder block and floating near a dock was the son of a mafia associate.

Police identified 35-year-old Carmine Carini through fingerprints; an autopsy found he died of a head injury.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Tuesday that Carini’s father had the ties to organized crime— not the son.

Boyce says it’s not known yet why he was killed.

The body — wrapped in a blue tarp — surfaced Saturday even though it was tied to the cinder block and a five-pound bag of drywall compound.

Carini was released from prison in 2015 after serving time for robbery.

His father declined comment. His aunt, Annie Carini, says the family is pained by coverage of his death.

