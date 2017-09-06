Lewis: Ravens Didn’t Sign Kaepernick Because Of Girlfriends Tweet

HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Collin Kaepernick, NFL, Ravens, ray lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is shining new light on the Colin Kaepernick deal that never came to be.

The future hall of famer was on this week’s episode of Showtime’s “Inside The NFL,” and took the time to explain what he knew about the negotiations between Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Lewis says he and Bisciotti had several conversations about  signing the quarterback. “We were talking about giving this kid an opportunity to get back in the National Football League,” says Lewis. “I have been fighting for this kid behind the table like nobody has.”

Then, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, tweeted out a photo comparing Bisciotti and Lewis to a slave owner and slave.

“Then, his girl goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed.”

The show’s host Judy Battista then asked Lewis if not for that tweet, would Kaepernick be a Baltimore Raven this season?

“Then (Biscotti’s) flying him to Baltimore.  I am sitting with all three of them and we are all having a conversation about bringing Colin Kaepernick in.”

Kaepernick remains unsigned after gaining national headlines last year for kneeling in protest during the National Anthem.

