HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

MD Panel To Vote On Proposed Budget Cuts

Filed Under: Budget cuts, Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland panel will consider Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to cut $68 million from the state’s $43.5 billion budget.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Board of Public Works will vote on the governor’s request on Wednesday.

Hogan, a Republican, has proposed cuts across agencies, including a $22.2 million cut from the Department of Health, as well as $4.6 million from the Department of Juvenile Services and more than $6 million from the state’s disparity grant program for local jurisdictions, which amounts to roughly 3.6 percent of the agency’s overall budget.

The board is made up of Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch