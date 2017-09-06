WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Woman, Pregnant With Twins, Denied Service At Restaurant For Crop Top

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington state woman was denied service at a restaurant over the weekend because her crop top allowed her 7-months-pregnant belly to show.

CBS affiliate KIRO 7 reports that Charisha Gobin, who’s carrying twins, was told by the server that she was violating the business’s “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy that’s linked with health code regulations.

Gobin was told anyone wearing a crop top would have been asked to cover up or leave.

She posted about the incident on Facebook, along with a photo of her attire. It was shared hundreds of times, KIRO 7 reports.

Buzz Inn Washington corporate sent KIRO 7 a statement, saying:

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. Our apologies for the misunderstanding. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement (sic) and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”

