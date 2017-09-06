WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Ben Roethlisberger Listed As Ravens Owner On Team’s Google Search Page

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL regular season officially kicks off Thursday night, but it appears a Pittsburgh Steelers fan is already in mid-season form with his hacking skills.

Someone listed Ben Roethlisberger as the owner of the Ravens on the team’s Google search page.

It it not known when the change was made.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention last year after beating the Ravens 31-27 in week 16.

The Ravens and Steelers will have their first meeting of the 2017 season on October 1, at M&T Bank Stadium.

