Baltimore Set To Compete As Amazon Looks For 2nd Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon, bursting out of its Seattle headquarters, is hunting for a second home, and Baltimore has thrown its hat into the race.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) President William H. Cole announced that Baltimore will compete Amazon’s second headquarters.

The company said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees

Amazon announced it wants to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and wants to be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

“Baltimore’s strategic location in the Mid-Atlantic and its accessibility via highway, rail, port and air, make us a great fit for Amazon’s second headquarters. Also, we’ve worked with Amazon in the past when they opened their distribution center and they know that we can be a good partner,” said William H. Cole, president & CEO of BDC.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)