Industry Leaders Debate Selling Beer In Maryland Grocery Stores

BALTIMIORE (WJZ) – With craft beers being more popular than ever, some brewers are asking why the can’t take their product straight to the grocery aisle.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun says a high-profile panel of beer industry leaders met Wednesday to discuss whether to promote sales in grocery stores. Few, though, expect beer companies or legislative leaders to push for the change.

Maryland is one of just six states that prohibit the sale of beer in grocery stores, under laws that were passed decades ago during the prohibition-era as a way to segregate the alcohol business from distributors and retailers.

The others are Delaware, Minnesota, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Sun reached out to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, who regulates alcohol sales, for his position on the law.

Joseph Shapiro, a spokesman for the Comptroller, told them, ““The comptroller’s position is, and has always been, that grocery stores should sell groceries and retail stores should sell beer, wine and spirits. However, he also knows this is an issue of great concern and interest to consumers and small businesses across the state.”

A 2012 Gonzales Research poll found that 63 percent of Maryland residents wanted the convenience of beer and wine sales in grocery stores, with more than 70 percent in rural areas.

However, despite the popular public opinion, some worry that big chain grocery stores could hurt the smaller brewers, as well as mom and pop style liquor stores.

