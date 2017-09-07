Warrant Issued In Fatal Ocean City Bike Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland beach town have issued an arrest warrant against a driver they say left the scene of a crash that fatally injured a cyclist.
Ocean City Police said in a news release Thursday that 38-year-old Brooks T. Bratten of Snow Hill is sought in the Aug. 30 crash. Bratten is charged with negligent driving and failure to remain at the scene.
Authorities say 21-year-old Veronika Badurova was hit by an SUV that failed to stop at the scene. Badurova, a student from Slovakia, was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)