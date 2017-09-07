WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Warrant Issued In Fatal Ocean City Bike Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland beach town have issued an arrest warrant against a driver they say left the scene of a crash that fatally injured a cyclist.

Ocean City Police said in a news release Thursday that 38-year-old Brooks T. Bratten of Snow Hill is sought in the Aug. 30 crash. Bratten is charged with negligent driving and failure to remain at the scene.

Authorities say 21-year-old Veronika Badurova was hit by an SUV that failed to stop at the scene. Badurova, a student from Slovakia, was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.

