2 Arrested For Burglary At Maryland Firestone Service Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men accused of burglarizing a Firestone Service Center in Annapolis.

Donald Ray Snook and James Dudley Wilson face burglary charges for the crime.

The two were arrested after police responded, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, to an intruder alarm at the Firestone Service Center located in the 2000 block of West St.

Responding officers found that several storage containers behind the Firestone had been broken into.

They searched the area, and found Snook and Wilson nearby, along with burglary tools and items stolen from the Firestone.

