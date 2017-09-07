WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Harry Potter Fans To Descend On Baltimore For PotterVerse Convention

Filed Under: Harry Potter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Each year, the Hogwarts Express departs from Platform 9¾ in London on September 1 at precisely 11 a.m. While you may have missed the train yet again last week, it’s not too late to get your Harry Potter fix.

The first ever PotterVerse convention will be held this weekend at Renaissance Baltimore.

It starts at noon Friday and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Specials guests at the convention will include actors and actresses from the Harry Potter films, including Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks/Lupin, Sean Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood and Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan.

The cost of full weekend registration for an adult (13+) is $90, while a child 5-12 is $20 and children younger than that are free.

Get full pricing information on PotterVerseCon.com.

