First New Type Of Chocolate In Decades, Called ‘Ruby Chocolate,’ Is Pink

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new chocolate in town.
We all know about dark, milk and white chocolates, but now the Swiss company Barry Callebaut is introducing another product, made from the Ruby cocoa bean.
The new, pink chocolate is said to have a “berry-fruitiness,” despite containing no added flavors or colors, and a “luscious smoothness.”
The new type of chocolate was announced this week, 80 years after the last “chocolate drop,” Nestlé white chocolate.
