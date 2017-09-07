WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

First New Type Of Chocolate In Decades, Called ‘Ruby Chocolate,’ Is Pink

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new chocolate in town.

We all know about dark, milk and white chocolates, but now the Swiss company Barry Callebaut is introducing another product, made from the Ruby cocoa bean.

The new, pink chocolate is said to have a “berry-fruitiness,” despite containing no added flavors or colors, and a “luscious smoothness.”

The new type of chocolate was announced this week, 80 years after the last “chocolate drop,” Nestlé white chocolate.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch