WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Police: Officer-Involved Shooting At Miami Airport Pre-Irma

Filed Under: Airport, Florida, Hurricane Irma, miami, Police-Involved Shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Miami airport that shut down a terminal as people looked to leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Police said Thursday night that they were responding, no other details were immediately available.

Airport officials said in a tweet that the situation involved a single suspect and is under control. Airport spokesman Greg Chin says Concourse J is temporarily closed.

The shooting comes as many travelers are trying to get out of the path of the Category 5 hurricane, which devastated a string of Caribbean islands and is on its way to Florida.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch