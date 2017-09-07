12-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Not Arrested Because Of Her Diplomatic Status

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl accused of stabbing a 13-year-old while at school in Washington D.C. has not yet been arrested because of her diplomatic status.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon, at a school in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Ave.
Responding officers found a 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police identified a 12-year-old girl as the suspected stabber, but say she has not been arrested because of her diplomatic status.
The department is set to consult with the Office of the Attorney General for the District Of Columbia and U.S. State Department about possible charges.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook