WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

12-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Not Arrested Because Of Her Diplomatic Status

Filed Under: DC Police, Diplomat, Metropolitan Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl accused of stabbing a 13-year-old while at school in Washington D.C. has not yet been arrested because of her diplomatic status.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon, at a school in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Ave.

Responding officers found a 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified a 12-year-old girl as the suspected stabber, but say she has not been arrested because of her diplomatic status.

The department is set to consult with the Office of the Attorney General for the District Of Columbia and U.S. State Department about possible charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch