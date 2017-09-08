WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Here Are the Highest Paid Players in the NFL Right Now

Filed Under: Contracts, NFL

The NFL’s off season saw a number of players sign some enormous contracts.

In the NFL, the standard for large contracts is to forgo long-term security in exchange for huge signing bonuses up front. As a result, many of the players who will earn the most money this year signed new contracts since the end of the 2016 season.

The players who will make the most money this year include ten quarterbacks, four cornerbacks, and no Mannings.

Here are some players who will make at least $16.7 million this season.

 

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch