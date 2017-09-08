Governor Hogan Encourages Emergency Preparedness For Hurricane Season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Hurricane Irma approaching the East Coast and other hurricanes forming in the Gulf of Mexico and over the Atlantic, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says it’s a good time for residents to complete an emergency preparedness checklist.

Hogan urged Marylanders on Thursday to make sure they’re prepared for severe weather.

Preparedness advice, which can be found on Hogan’s Facebook page, includes having a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a gallon of water per person per day.

Although there’s no immediate danger at this point, emergency management officials in Delaware also are reminding residents to have emergency kits ready and evacuation plans in place if they live in flood-prone areas.

Delaware officials are planning to hold a conference call with counterparts in Maryland and Virginia on Friday.

