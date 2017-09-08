Ravens Are First NFL Team To Launch Augmented Reality Face Paint

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens, in partnership with Faceware Interactive and Image Metrics technology, are the first NFL team to develop a virtual face painting experience for fans.

The technology integrates into the team’s mobile app. This experience, along with other new, in-stadium, augmented reality activities for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, is aimed at increasing fan engagement and excitement.

With over a dozen face paint looks to choose from, fans will be able to express their Ravens pride like never before.

Later in the 2017 season, fans will also have access to the “Fan Mirror,” a full size, moveable, face recognition mirror located on RavensWalk, the M&T Bank Stadium concourse, or at special events. And finally, in 2018, in-stadium cameras will use facial recognition of fans in the stands and project face paint on them to the RavensVision boards.

“We we want attending a game to be an amazing experience for our fans. We want to create lifelong memories. Our face paint executions are not only a cool way for our fans to show their team spirit, but they create those great memories,” said Senior Vice President of Ravens Media Michelle Andres.

“It brings us great pleasure to bring our technology into the sports world,” said Peter Busch, Vice President of Business Development for Faceware Interactive. “Ravens fans will get to share their pride unlike any fan has ever done before, and to be a part of that is special.”

The Ravens have a three-year partnership with Faceware Interactive as the first-ever official Augmented Reality Provider of the club — the first of its kind in professional sports.

Access to this new feature is available for both iOS and Android devices.