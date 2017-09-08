WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Owner Of Delmarva TV Station Dies After Bicycle Crash

Filed Under: WBOC

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A longtime Delmarva broadcast news executive has died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike.

TV station WBOC reports its owner, 76-year-old Thomas H. Draper of Milford, Delaware, died early Friday morning at a Baltimore hospital.

Delaware State Police are investigating the Thursday morning crash. They say Draper was bicycling when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Lewes man.

Police have said drug and alcohol use do not appear to be a factor. They said in a statement Friday morning that no charges have been filed.

WBOC-TV is CBS affiliate and Associated Press member based in Salisbury, Maryland, with satellite newsrooms in Dover and Milton, Delaware.

The station said in a statement that Draper celebrated his 50th anniversary in broadcasting on Sunday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch