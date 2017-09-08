Owner Of Delmarva TV Station Dies After Bicycle Crash

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A longtime Delmarva broadcast news executive has died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike.

TV station WBOC reports its owner, 76-year-old Thomas H. Draper of Milford, Delaware, died early Friday morning at a Baltimore hospital.

Delaware State Police are investigating the Thursday morning crash. They say Draper was bicycling when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Lewes man.

Police have said drug and alcohol use do not appear to be a factor. They said in a statement Friday morning that no charges have been filed.

WBOC-TV is CBS affiliate and Associated Press member based in Salisbury, Maryland, with satellite newsrooms in Dover and Milton, Delaware.

The station said in a statement that Draper celebrated his 50th anniversary in broadcasting on Sunday.

