Country Singer Troy Gentry Killed In Helicopter Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Sources say Country singer Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday in New Jersey.

Gentry, as well as the pilot, were reportedly killed in the crash, just before a concert being held in New Jersey.

Gentry was 50 years old.

CBS Philly reports the pilot declared an emergency and was trying to land the helicopter on approach when they crashed around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area on Fostertown Road in Medford at the airport.

The band made an announcement of the musician’s passing on social media.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

