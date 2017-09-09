WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: After Raking Caribbean, Dangerous Irma Targets FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested In Dispute With Taxi Driver

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a daughter of the Rev. Al Sharpton has been arrested after a taxi driver accused her of snatching his car keys and tossing them away.

Police say Ashley Sharpton has been released on an appearance ticket after her arrest around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The 30-year-old was arrested on charges including petit larceny.

Her lawyer, Michael Hardy, says “she committed no violation of the law.” He says if prosecutors bring charges when she goes to court this fall, she’ll vigorously fight them.

The driver told police she grabbed the keys out of the ignition after he pulled over, trying to clarify where she and three fellow passengers wanted to go.

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton’s youngest daughter is an activist herself. She also founded an entertainment and production company.

