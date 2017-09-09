Network Of Maryland Volunteers Helping Larger Animals Escape Hurricane Irma

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Hurricane Irma churns towards Florida, evacuation orders are in place for most of the state, and emergency preparations are also underway for large animals.

Tracey Leong explains how Maryland is pitching in to help find shelter and transportation for horses.

Horse owners across Maryland are stepping up to help those who could be impacted by Hurricane Irma, offering everything from space in their barns to even resources.

Millions of people living in Florida have been ordered to evacuate, creating a challenge for those transporting large animals.

“Moving horses is never easy on a good day, moving those who haven’t been shipped before is even more difficult,” says Fran Burns with Boxwood Farms.

Burns is among those opening up their barns in Maryland to take in evacuated horses, and joining a directory of horse helpers spread across the U.S.

The caretakers are working together to help horses during natural disasters.

“It’s a network to help people with horses quickly so they can find help immediately especially since the clock is ticking and the storm is coming in,” says Burns.

Volunteers are offering to transport, feed, and shelter horses, but want to act quickly before it’s too late.

“You always think about if we were in that situation we know our friends, our fellow horse people will step in to help us, it’s just what we do,” says Burns.

They’re offering a selfless service to help some of the more vulnerable animals in need.

If you would like to get involved and help out, you can still sign up on the directory you can offer resources or make a donation HERE.

