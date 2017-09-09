Seen In Baltimore: A Pile Of Cubed Ham

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Irma Closes In With Tampa, Not Miami, In The CrosshairsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Filed Under: Baltimore, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are a variety of unique sights in Baltimore City, from a trash wheel with googly eyes, crab sculptures, and even a sculpture of Devine.

Most recently, a pile of cubed ham was spotted and photographed by Mike Evitts with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore has been a new addition to that list.

Evitts snapped a photo of the random pile of ham found on his walk to work Friday morning — and the photo has made for plenty of laughs among locals.

“That had to be the weirdest,” Evitts said to our media partner, the Baltimore Sun.

Evitts tweeted the photo out on the city organization’s Twitter account with the caption: “You see a lot of things just walking around. Today, apropos of nothing, we found a pile of ham.”

No one seems to know why the cubed ham was placed there, but the photo has received lots of attention online and has become one of the most successful for the Downtown Partnership’s Twitter account, says The Sun.

“We do a lot of serious work and we have men and women on the streets every day and I think they’ve seen weirder things like this, but it’s a rare moment when you come across a pile of ham,” said Evitts to The Sun.

