Police Search For Elderly Man Suffering From Hypertension

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a 71-year-old man who suffers from hypertension.
Detectives say Richard Deas was last seen on Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
Deas is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds and was last seen wearing red shorts and a white sleeveless t-shirt.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Deas is asked to call police at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
