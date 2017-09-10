WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma’s Eyewall Reaches Florida KeysTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

More Than 1 Million Without Power As Hurricane Irma Hits Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers have lost power as Hurricane Irma hits the state.

Florida Power & Light Company said that nearly 1.1 million customers statewide were without power Sunday morning.

About 574,000 of those outages were in Miami-Dade County, while there were 360,000 in Broward and nearly 136,000 in Palm Beach County.

The massive storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, and its center was forecast to move up the state’s Gulf Coast. But the effects are being felt far from the center because of Irma’s size.

