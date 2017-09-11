Disciplinary Trials Scheduled For Officers In Freddie Gray Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Disciplinary trials are scheduled for several Baltimore City Police officers who had been charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports, the internal disciplinary trial for officer Caeser Goodson begins October, followed by trial for four other officers.

This follows an investigation by officials in Howard and Montgomery Counties.

The Sun reports three of the officers face termination, which is the most severe punishment now possible locally, without a single criminal conviction in the case.

All the officers had faced criminal charges in the death of Gray, but were either aquitted at trial or had their cases dropped.

The hearings will be open to the public.

