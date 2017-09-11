Naval Academy To Discuss 2 Buildings Named For Confederates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel on memorials at the U.S. Naval Academy will discuss whether two buildings on the campus grounds should remain named after two American naval officers who fought for the Confederacy.

Vice Adm. Ted Carter, the school’s superintendent, briefed the academy’s Board of Visitors on Monday about the two building names. He says “right now, there is not a move to make an immediate change, but there is ongoing dialogue.”

The superintendent’s residence in Annapolis, Maryland, is named after Franklin Buchanan, the academy’s first superintendent who left to join the Confederate Navy at the outbreak of the Civil War.

Maury Hall is named after Matthew Fontaine Maury, a leader in the fields of naval meteorology and navigation. He headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.

