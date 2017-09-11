QA County Sheriff’s Office K-9 To Be Laid To Rest After Seizure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A four-year-old Queen Anne’s County K-9 named Blek died on Friday after suffering from a seizure.

He was a black Malinois/Geman Shepard mix who served with Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff for three years.

Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office says Blek was playing ball when he suddenly collapsed from a seizure.

K-9 Blek was taken by his handler, Deputy First Class Ahearn, to an area vet and then to an emergency veterinary facility in Annapolis by Queen Anne’s Department of Emergency Services, where he passed away.

“Blek is one of the type of dog every Sheriff’s office or police agency would love to have,” said Sheriff Gary Hofmann in a statement.

K-9 Blek was a multi-purpose dog who worked with drug patrol, contraband services, criminal apprehension and public educational appearances. During his career, the Sherrif’s Office says he performed 235 drug scans, assisted in 148 arrests, confiscated 9 cars and $15,405 in drug money.

Deputies say Blek was a high-energy dog who loved people, his work, and his job. He loved chicken nuggets and playing fetch.

“He was a great dog, great partner, and great member of our team. He was out there on the front line of the fight against drugs in Queen Anne’s County,” said Sheriff Hofmann.

Funeral arrangements will be released when they are finalized by the handler and agency.

