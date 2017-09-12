Baltimore’s Rising Violence Getting Rising State Attention

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s rising violence has reached such a high level of concern that a Maryland Senate panel brought together local officials and experts to focus on how to reduce to bloodshed.

State Sen. Nathaniel McFadden told lawmakers Tuesday that when “all hell breaks loose” as it has Maryland’s largest city, “the whole state has a problem.” The Baltimore Democrat called on his colleagues to work together, because the problems Baltimore is facing are coming to other parts of the state.

Homicides and overdoses are threatening new records in the city. There have been 245 homicides so far this year, compared to 214 at this time last year.

Gov. Larry Hogan last month announced plans for legislation to tighten sentencing for violent criminals to help quell the crime surge.

