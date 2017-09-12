Female Broadcaster Makes Monday Night Football History

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Irma Whips Southeast: 3 Dead In Georgia, 1 In South CarolinaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A history making performance was made during Monday Night Football, and it had nothing to do with the players on the field.

Play-by-play analyst Beth Mowins became the first female announcer to call an NFL game in 30 years. She also became the first woman ever to call a nationally televised NFL game. She was joined in the Monday Night Football booth by former Ravens defensive coordinator and Jets/Bills head coach Rex Ryan to call the Broncos-Chargers game.

Mowins began calling college games for ESPN in 2005, becoming only the second woman to call a nationally-televised college football game for the network.

Following her debut, Mowins will continue calling games for NFL on CBS throughout the season, beginning with the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 24.

