Female Broadcaster Makes Monday Night Football History

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A history making performance was made during Monday Night Football, and it had nothing to do with the players on the field.

Play-by-play analyst Beth Mowins became the first female announcer to call an NFL game in 30 years. She also became the first woman ever to call a nationally televised NFL game. She was joined in the Monday Night Football booth by former Ravens defensive coordinator and Jets/Bills head coach Rex Ryan to call the Broncos-Chargers game.

History is made. Listen as @BethMowins becomes the first female to call a nationally-televised NFL game. #LACvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EZT07K94ji — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2017

Mowins began calling college games for ESPN in 2005, becoming only the second woman to call a nationally-televised college football game for the network.

Following her debut, Mowins will continue calling games for NFL on CBS throughout the season, beginning with the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 24.

