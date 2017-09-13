After Thefts, Maintenance Issues, Year-Old Baltimore Bike Share Program Temporarily Shutting Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After less than a year, Baltimore’s Bike Share program is taking a break.
The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will be suspending the program for maintenance and upgrades.
Several bikes from the program have been stolen, and DOT says better locks will be installed on the bikes to prevent theft.
Bikes will be unavailable starting September 17, but should be back online by mid-October.
Bike Share was launched in October of 2016, and more than 40,000 trips have been taken with its rented bicycles.
According to the stats on the program’s website, there are 1,764 active annual and quarterly members and 7,740 “occasional members.”
