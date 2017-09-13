1 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At High School In Washington State

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a high school in Washington state, local fire officials say.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.
Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to the school.
No information was immediately available on who opened fire.
