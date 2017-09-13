5 Dead At Florida Nursing Home After Irma Knocked Out Power

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people are dead after Hurricane Irma knocked out power at a Florida nursing home, Broward County officials say.
Three people were found dead in the home and two others died at a hospital after the facility was evacuated Wednesday, CBS News reports. The power had been out for several days at that point.
More than 4 million people in the state are still without power following the storm, which proved deadly for dozens of others in the state as well.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
