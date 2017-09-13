5 Dead At Florida Nursing Home After Irma Knocked Out Power

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people are dead after Hurricane Irma knocked out power at a Florida nursing home, Broward County officials say.

Three people were found dead in the home and two others died at a hospital after the facility was evacuated Wednesday, CBS News reports. The power had been out for several days at that point.

More than 4 million people in the state are still without power following the storm, which proved deadly for dozens of others in the state as well.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch