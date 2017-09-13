Police Search For Man Suffering From Cognitive Disorder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a critically missing man suffering from a cognitive disease.

Detectives say David Smith Boal of the 4500 block of Silver Spring Road, has been missing since 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Boal walked away from the MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, located in the 9000 block of Franklin Square Drive.

Boal is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes.

He has a mustache and wears glasses.

Boal was wearing a brown jacket, Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone who knows of Boal’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook