Look Out! Here Comes Spider-Man To Help With Irma Clean Up

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been many heroes who have emerged in the wake of the recent hurricanes that have devastated Florida and Texas, but one superhero has shown up to help with the clean up in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

Spider-Man was spotted near Bradenton, Florida, with a chainsaw, to help clear downed trees and brush left by Irma.

Spider-Man was not the only recognizable figure seen helping with the clean up, as a nun spent time cutting trees to clear the roadways.

There are still millions without power in Florida, and clearing trees and brush is the first step to getting power restored to the state.

