Look Out! Here Comes Spider-Man To Help With Irma Clean Up

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Spiderman
Courtesy: Alan Hanbury

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been many heroes who have emerged in the wake of the recent hurricanes that have devastated Florida and Texas, but one superhero has shown up to help with the clean up in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

Spider-Man was spotted near Bradenton, Florida, with a chainsaw, to help clear downed trees and brush left by Irma.

Spider-Man was not the only recognizable figure seen helping with the clean up, as a nun spent time cutting trees to clear the roadways.

There are still millions without power in Florida, and clearing trees and brush is the first step to getting power restored to the state.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch