WEATHER BLOG: Light Showers Should Clear For Great Weekend

Hi Everyone!

This day started out feeling more like Summer than the Fall feel of the past two mornings. Humid and in the mid 60’s to start this day. (The normal overnight low is now down to 59° by the way). This afternoon temps right at normal, (which is now 79°), and humid. It is the next two days we should discuss.

The remnants of Irma will be moving our way. Understand there is no great mechanism to push these clouds, and showers, offshore quickly. Conversely there is no great mechanism that will trigger heavy downpours in our area either. More nuisance showers than RAIN. Figure over two days maybe a half an inch of rain. Then here come the weekend.

If the numbers work out, and there is no change, skies should clear Saturday. And Sunday looks to be really nice. “Should” is the operational word. Remember these last gasps of Irma will not be swept away, but rather will be moving away on their own. And that is the “rub.” If you want to make plans for the last weekend of Summer do so,…but stay tuned.

MB!