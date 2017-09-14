Baltimore Police Release Sketch Of Rape Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted for the rape of a 40-year-old woman.

Detectives say around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the unidentified suspect sexually assaulted the woman in the rear of 1923 Saint Paul Street.

Before the incident, the victim said she met the suspect in the unit block of West North Avenue in front of Red Emma’s Bookstore/Coffee Shop.

The suspect reportedly lured the victim to the rear of the 1900 block of Saint Paul Street.

The suspect is described as a black man with matted hair, appears to be in his 40’s or 50’s and weighs around 140-150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2076.

