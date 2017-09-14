Baltimore Police Release Sketch Of Rape Suspect

Filed Under: Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted for the rape of a 40-year-old woman.

Detectives say around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the unidentified suspect sexually assaulted the woman in the rear of 1923 Saint Paul Street.

Before the incident, the victim said she met the suspect in the unit block of West North Avenue in front of Red Emma’s Bookstore/Coffee Shop.

The suspect reportedly lured the victim to the rear of the 1900 block of Saint Paul Street.

The suspect is described as a black man with matted hair, appears to be in his 40’s or 50’s and weighs around 140-150 pounds.

mcs 1923 st paul street Baltimore Police Release Sketch Of Rape Suspect

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2076.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch