Former Carroll County ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Arrested, Faces Child Sex Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Westminster West Middle School teacher has been arrested and faces child sex charges in Virginia.

Kenneth Brian Fischer was formerly a teacher and/or administrator at multiple other Carroll County schools, as well, including North Carroll High School, Winters Mill High School Francis Scott Key High School, Manchester Valley High School, Sykesville Middle School and Mt. Airy Middle School since 2000.

According to the Carroll County Times, Fischer is a former Teacher of the Year in the county.

Fischer faces four counts of solicitation of a minor in Virginia, in connection with an online chat investigation that began on Aug. 31.

Maryland State Police assisted Fairfax County police in the arrest.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Section, with the assistance of agents from Homeland Security and Investigation (HSI), FBI Baltimore Field Office and Westminster City Police, served a search warrant at Fischer’s residence. Investigators from the Fairfax County Police were also present.

Various electronic and digital data storage devices were recovered and turned over to the Fairfax County Police investigators. They will be initiating a digital forensic analysis.

Fischer is being detained at the Carroll County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

