Police Locate Vehicle Suspected In Hit-And-Run Death Of Man Walking Mother Across Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police say they have recovered the vehicle they believe to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident of a 23-year-old man walking his mother across the street.

Detectives say the 2012 purple Hyundai Sonata, believed to have fatally struck Kyle Marshall, was located in the 900 block of Sun Circle Way in Essex Thursday.

Investigators say Marshall was walking with his mother across Eastern Boulevard at Stemmers Run Road in Essex around 12:48 a.m. Monday, when the suspected Sonata, traveling eastbound on Eastern Boulevard, struck and killed Marshall.

Marshall’s mother wasn’t harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information on this suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

