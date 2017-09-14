NYPD: Homeless Man Dangled Toddler Off Fire Escape In Attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a woman and her toddler daughter after they were attacked inside their New York City apartment by a homeless man who dangled the child over a third-floor fire escape.

Police say a 28-year-old man forced his way into the 37-year-old woman’s Bronx apartment around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. The woman grabbed her 3-year-old daughter and went onto the fire escape to get away from the man.

Officials say the man followed her onto the fire escape, hit her with a glass bottle and yanked the girl away from the mother. Witnesses say the man dangled the girl off the fire escape before neighbors rushed in and grabbed the girl away from him.

Police then arrived and arrested the man. He’s charged with assault and harassment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)