Ravens Fan Gear Up For Home Opener With Purple Friday Pep Rally

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Ravens fans are gearing up for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Friday afternoon, fans packed McKeldin Square for a purple pep rally ahead of the Ravens home opener.

Fans are pumped to see their birds in action!

“Baltimore is an overall a fun city especially when the Ravens are playing, especially home!” Angela Moore said.

“Truly a die-hard Raven fan. Yeah ever since they came to Baltimore,” John Barnes said.

Fans flocked to greet the Ravens cheerleaders, dance with the mascot Poe and meet former Ravens players Jamal Lewis and Brad Jackson.

“It’s always good to have good fan support that’s what packs the stadium and keeps these guys going and makes us a standout team in the NFL,” Lewis said.

Fans also signed the “Together” arch board which will be placed outside the players locker room on Sunday.

“Seeing the players and seeing them supported and appreciated,” Sibille Cook said.

And the Ravens flock is predicting a win for the home opener.

“We’ll win 26 to 3,” Barnes said.

“21 -17 Ravens,” Moore said.

“21-7 Ravens win,” Lewis said.

The flock party fun continued in Fells Point Friday night with cheerleaders signing autographs and handing out giveaways.

